Skillbee to train nursing students for jobs abroad

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skillbee to impart training to nursing students pursuing their studies in both public and private educational institutions to get jobs in Germany and European countries.

After the MoU is signed in his presence, education, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh, said that Germany is facing acute scarcity of nurses for taking care of the elderly and in hostels. Germany needs at least three lakh nursing students immediately, he added.

Lokesh felt that the MoU signed on Thursday will certainly help the nursing students get trained in German language through Skillbee to get the opportunities in European countries, particularly in Germany. The minister expressed confidence that with this training at least 1,000 nursing students will get jobs in Germany every year with the best available package.

Co-founder of the Skillbee India Pvt Ltd Vinjamuri Ravichandra Gowtham and its chief executive officer (CEO) Ujwal Chouhan said that till now at least 10,000 persons were provided jobs in various counties through their institute. Skillbee is one of the best startups in the world in providing employment opportunities, they said.

Students from their institute are being selected for jobs in countries like Germany, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, and in other East European countries. They said that they have set a target to transform Andhra Pradesh into a skill capital by resolving the language scarcity issue through Skillbee Pvt Ltd and APSDC.

They announced that they are imparting skill training in German language to over 4,000 students who are pursuing their studies at all government nursing colleges, private nursing colleges in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Principal secretary of AP Skill Development and Training Kona Sasidhar, the APSDC CEO Ganesh Kumar, executive director Manohar and others were present.