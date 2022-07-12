Slow pace of Jagananna Colonies irks CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Concerned over the slow pace of works in Jagananna Colonies, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday sought to know from the officials whether all the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) were being followed in the implementation of the scheme.

It may be recalled that the Government has undertaken the programme of providing universal housing to all and yet the works have either not been grounded due to issues like litigation or due to lack of coordination that has been forcing the Chief Minister to reiterate his vision repeatedly at his monthly reviews. Today was no exception.

During the meeting the Chief Minister directed the officials to follow the SoPs to expedite construction works for those who choose Option 3. He sought to know whether the officials were ensuring that all the resources required for the construction work are available in the colonies.

Getting into the nitty-gritty of it, he said it is important that brick kilns be set up in accessible areas. Similarly, godowns and other such basic facilities should be created to speed up the construction process, he said.

He directed the officials to try to get clarity on the house sites which are in litigation by the month end and in the first week they should come up with alternative plans.

Importance should be given for drains and other basic amenities in Jagananna colonies. Drainage, power, water supply and other such issues should be focused upon. The fixtures like tubelights, electric bulbs, fans should be of high quality and there should be no compromise on this front.

In some areas in the name of Jagananna Colonies, municipalities were emerging and special focus should be laid in such areas for basic amenities, civic services and other issues. The officials should keep a tab at every level of construction, he said.

The Chief Minister also held a review of the house-site pattas and said that relevant documents should be given to the beneficiary besides just showing the house site. An acknowledgement should be taken from the beneficiary on the receipt of house site patta and documents, he said. Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Adimulapu Suresh, Jogi Ramesh APSHCL Chairman D Dora Babu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Sri Lakshmi, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, APSHCL MD Narayan Bharat Gupta and other officials were present.