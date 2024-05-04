Vote from home for seniors, disabled to begin today in Chevella

Rangareddy: Toput the ‘Vote from Home’ exercise into play, the Election Commission in Ranga Reddy has completed all arrangements to help senior citizens and disabled to vote through postal ballots from May 4. It will continue till May 6.

While inspecting the facility at the office of the Zonal Commissioner GHMC Serilingampally on Friday, Collector and District Election Officer K Shashanka, urged the poll officials and staff to remain cautious and careful during the process of postal ballot voting from Saturday.

The DEO asked officials to keep track of the voting pattern in detail and take utmost precautions to ensure transparency in the process duly following the EC rules and regulations.

“The serial number and part number should be carefully checked in the voter list at the help line counter.

The higher authorities should be consulted if doubts are found and avoid letting mistakes creep in while registering details. The micro-observers should keep a close eye over the whole process,” he said.

Zonal Commissioner GHMC Serilingampally Sneha and other officials were present.

Later, in a statement, the Returning Officer for Chevella LS constituency Shashanka said “all necessary steps have been taken to help voters exercise their right to vote during the elections in the Chevella LS constituency.”

As per EC instructions, he said, the process of ‘vote from home’ will commence from May 4 and will conclude on May 6, in the LS segment. To involve every enrolled voter in the process, the EC has formed 54 teams to collect the postal ballot votes from senior citizens and the disabled electors.