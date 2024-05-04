Hyderabad: Voluntary bodies go all out to woo first-time voters in city

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for the general elections, various voluntary organisations have intensified their final push to encourage first-time voters to cast their votes and have come out with various innovative campaigns including musical events, walkathons, among others.

Various voluntary organisations along with officials of Election Commission of India have initiated awareness programmes including organising musical contests, putting up informative posters in residential colonies and educational institutions, holding stage plays on the importance of voting, etc. The volunteers are visiting educational institutions and also gated communities, along with leveraging social media platforms for spreading awareness. The residential welfare associations in city are also trying to increase the voter turnout in their vicinity.











Arun Daniel Yellamaty, founder and director of Youngistaan Foundation shared how they are visiting various education institutions and speaking to young voters on the importance of voting. Recently, the organisation in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) of MGIT organised a town hall event titled ‘World’s Largest Festival of Democracy’ aimed at discussing the pivotal role of youth in elections.



Election Watch state convener VV Rao said, “Our motto is to increase the voting percentage this election and also each person should utilise their votes in a proper way. So, in collaboration with the Election Commission of India, we are visiting various summer camps and though children we are trying to send message to their parents on voting and also meeting several first-time voters on a daily basis.”

Simultaneously, the members of ‘Let’s Vote’ campaign are organising various runs and talks on voting rights and ethical voting .Many walks are been held across the city, and a massive awareness campaign is planned in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

Similarly, representatives from the Forum for Good Governance are visiting various colleges and motivating students to vote. They are also putting up various posters in residential areas, said M Padmanabha Reddy, president of the forum.