Slum-dwellers share their woes with GVMC commissioner

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner P Sampath Kumar directed GVMC officials to provide necessary basic amenities to the residents of the Indira Gandhi Colony slum area near Sri Kanya Theater in Zone-5.

Inspecting the area on Friday, the commissioner, accompanied by Ward 42 corporator Alla Leelavati and GVMC officials, interacted with 76 families residing in the Indira Gandhi Colony slum. An elderly resident, Thavitamma, who has been living in the area with her family for over 50 years, requested the commissioner to provide house title deeds (pattas) for the residents. She highlighted the absence of functional streetlights and other basic amenities, which have been causing inconvenience to the residents.

Some residents reported that approximately 20 houses are at risk during heavy rains and that they have been living in darkness due to the lack of electricity supply from the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL).

M Lakshmi, honorary president of the Slum Residents Welfare Association appealed to the commissioner to grant house pattas to the 76 families who have been residing in the area for several years while earning their livelihood through daily-wage jobs in the city.

After the inspection, the commissioner instructed executive engineers Tara Prasanna and Murali Krishna to ensure the functioning of streetlights and providing other essential amenities. He also directed ACP Sastry and DCR S. Srinivas to submit detailed reports on the area and its residents.

The commissioner assured the residents that after discussing with officials, the concerned corporator, and association leaders would soon be held to address the issues and finalise measures granting house pattas and resolving their problems.

Chief medical officer Dr E N V Naresh Kumar, zonal commissioner B Ramu, assistant medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar, and others were present during the visit.