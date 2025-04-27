‘Smart Street’ will be launched soon: Narayana

Nellore: MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that in view of making woman industrialist from every house, the government has proposed to start ‘Smart Street’ scheme very soon.

He was the chief guest at the concluding programme of the three-day training programme under Entrepreneurship Development Programme, organised by MEPMA for street venders on Saturday.

The Minister said that generally women used to perform petty businesses with low investments due to lack of proper investment. As part of this initiative, the government has identified 163 street venders (women) and encouraging them to organise Smart Bazars under SS concept in Nellore city.

The women, who were elected for organising Smart Bazars, will be provided subsidy loans from banks, and solar power units. He said that it was also proposed to give training on computers. At the same time, women should know technics of business by properly utilising training programmes like EDP. He recalled that TDP government during its regime in 2014, had offered Rs 2,500 crore worth sand business to SHGs.

Describing Smart Bazar concept as brain child of Minister P Narayana, Nellore Municipal Commissioner OY Nandan said that this first of its kind entire country Smart Bazars are being organised by SHGs in Nellore city.

MEPMA PD Radhamma, additional director Venkateswara Rao, and others were present.