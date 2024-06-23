‘Snana yatra’ performed with gaiety

Visakhapatnam : As part of the ritual of Sri Jagannath temple, the famous ‘Deba Snana Purnima,’ also known as ‘snana yatra,’ was observed at Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation for Odias in the city with much fanfare and gaiety.

The ‘snana yatra’ was observed on the ‘Jyestha Poornima’ where the deities of Sri Jagannath, Sri Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sri Sudarshan chakra were given a celestial bath incorporating 108 pitchers of aromatic substances mixed in water at the ‘snana mandap’ of the samaj.

The deities were taken out of the sanctum sanctorum to the decked-up snana mandap. The traditional cleaning of the mandap ‘chhera Pahanra’ was carried out by president of the Samaj J K Nayak. The bathing of the deities commenced with 108 pitchers of scented water in the presence of hundreds of devotees. Later, the deities were adorned with ‘Gaja Besha.’The special bath of Jagannath takes place to commemorate the appearance day of Lord Jagannath. After performing a puja at night, the deities were taken to convalesce to keep them in quarantine as it is believed that they catch fever after the bath for 14 days.



Post the recovery of the fever, ‘Naba Jauban Darshan’ marks the proceeding of ‘Rath yatra’ scheduled on July 7th. Scores of devotees took part in the snana yatra.

Among others, Asit Kumar Mohapatra chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM Waltair division were present.