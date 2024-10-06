Snapana Tirumanjanam performed

Tirumala : On the first day of the three-day Snapana Tirumanjanam during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, on Saturday Sri Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts were decked with beautiful garlands and crowns prepared showcasing famous parrots in Srivilliputhur, which stood as a special attraction.

Snapana Tirumanjanam took place between 1 pm and 3 pm, during which the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi were seated on a special platform at Ranganayakula Mandapam and rendered celestial bath with various aromatic ingredients.

The veda parayanamdars recited Dasa Santi Mantrams, Panchasuktams on the occasion and every time after the deities were rendered bath with a specific ingredient, they were decorated with a special garland and crown. Besides, Srivilliputtur parrot garlands and crowns, black grapes, multiple dry fruits, cardamom, sandal, rose petals, almonds and Tulasi stood as a special attraction.

Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu said that a donor from Chennai contributed for setting up the mesmerising set up, which is festooned with colourful orchids, corn, green and red apples, oranges in a befitting manner to suit the occasion.