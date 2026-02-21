Social justice possible through wealth distribution

Rajamahendravaram: CPI State Secretariat member Tatipaka Madhu said that true social justice can only be achieved through Communist ideologies. He criticised current rulers for prioritising vote-bank politics over their constitutional oath to provide equal rights and impartial governance to all citizens.

The remarks were made during a Social Justice Day event organised by the CPI district committee on Friday near Ambedkar statue at Gokavaram bus stand.

Party cadres and various SC organisations joined the demonstration, demanding equity in the distribution of national wealth.

Madhu stressed that social justice is achievable only when wealth concentrated in the hands of a few is collected through taxes and redistributed to the masses.

He warned that the corporate-friendly policies of the current administration are putting social justice at risk. The CPI leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of showing a lack of respect for the Constitution, alleging that the ruling party campaigned on a platform of changing the Constitution if granted a full majority.

He further criticised the government for exerting a monopoly over constitutional institutions since coming to power.

CPI district assistant secretary K Rambabu joined the critique, stating that the Modi government has actively undermined the right to employment and slashed budgets for essential welfare schemes. Korukonda Chiranjeevi, State president of SC/ST Welfare Associations, and other prominent leaders echoed these sentiments, calling for a unified front to protect constitutional values.

The event saw participation from several key leaders, including V Kondala Rao, Sappa Ramana, K Jyothi Raju, P Lavanya and others.