Social worker bags award for his significant charitable contributions

Visakhapatnam: Social worker and philanthropist Kamal Baid was honoured with the ‘Ahimsa Bhamashah 2025 Award’ for his remarkable work towards animal welfare and charitable contributions.

He was presented with the award at a ceremony organised recently in Bengaluru that saw participation of television artiste Sharad Sankhla, among others.

Also a public relations officer of Indira Data Walkers Club International and president of Kala Vedika, Dr Kamal Baid contributed financially to the visually-challenged women cricket’s team which included a Class X student Kumari P. Karuna, who represented India and won the first World Cup for Blind.

Programme coordinator Ashish Bafna said that the ceremony included presentation of ‘Jeev Daya’, ‘Bhamashah’, ‘Jin Shasan Ratna’ and other awards.