Software engineer ends life in Anantapur, writes letter to father asking to forgive

In a tragic incident reported in the Anantapur district, a young man committed suicide by writing a note to this father asking him to forgive. Going into the details, Saikrishna, son of Sodinapalli Suryanarayana of Kuntimaddi, Ramagiri mandal is working as a software employee in a private company in Bangalore.

With the rise of covid cases, he used to stay in a rented room with friends in Akuthotapalli as he was working from home. Against this backdrop, he found hanging from the roof when no one was in the room on Wednesday morning.

He wrote a letter before committing suicide, saying, "Excuse me, Nanna. I have bothered you so many times." He stated that no one was responsible for his death and that he was not interested in his own life. He asked family members to forgive him. He said he had some debts and requested his brother to settle them.

The Itukalapally police registered a case and launched an investigation following a complaint by Saikrishna's brother Rajesh. However, the brother and family members alleged that company's pressure was the cause of Saikrishna's suicide.