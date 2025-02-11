Software engineer murdered in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam : A software engineer was found brutally murdered by unknown persons in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

The body of Konari Prasad (28) was found near Nemalam village in Therlam mandal.

The techie was returning to Nemalam village from the house of his grandparents in Buripeta village on his motorbike on Monday night when unidentified persons attacked him.

The assailants attacked Prasad on his head. The body bore injuries on other parts as well.

Prasad, who was employed in a software company in Bangalore, had come to the village three days ago.

Police pressed a dog squad into service to gather clues from the spot. Police were inquiring if the body of the victim was dumped near the village after the murder at some other place.

The body of the victim was shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and took up an investigation.

An officer said an autopsy report would help throw light on the murder. The police were investigating the case from all angles.

Statements of Prasad’s family members were recorded to find out if he had a dispute with anyone. The police were also trying to ascertain if the murder was linked to a love affair.

In another incident in the state, a medical student allegedly died by suicide in Kakinada district.

Ravuri Sairam (22), a student of Rangaraya Medical College (RMC), was found hanging in the boys' hostel of the college.

Other students in the hostel saw Sairam hanging from a fan after midnight and immediately alerted the staff. The student was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Sairam was a second-year student of MBBS. The reason for his extreme step was not known.

The student's body was shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and took up an investigation.