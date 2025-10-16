Solar power for panchayat buildings

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha informed that Muktheswarapuram of Jaggaiahpet mandal, Subbaiahgudem of Penuganchiprolu mandal, Pathapadu and Rayanapadu of Vijayawada Rural, and Pondugala of Mylavaram mandal have secured the top five positions in household garbage collection. The collector conducted a video conference on Wednesday with district officials to review progress under MGNREGS, IVRS reports, and the functioning of welfare hostels.

District-level officers, DLDOs, MPDOs, and Welfare Officers attended the meeting from the Collectorate here. During the review, Lakshmisha praising the five top-performing GPs for their effective household garbage collection, he urged others to improve their performance and maintain proper sanitation standards.

He said that biometric attendance would be implemented for all MGNREGS workers from November 1, and every worker must complete their e-KYC. Strict action would be taken against mandals failing to complete this process, he warned. He also said that cattle sheds sanctioned under the scheme could be completed with Rs 50,000 funding without tenders if beneficiaries fail to construct them. DWAMA PD A Ramu, DPO K Lavanya Kumari, and several other officials participated.