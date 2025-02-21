Soldier To Mentor: The inspiring journey of Kommineni Krishna Mohan

Guntur: From serving the nation as a dedicated soldier for 18 years to shaping future champions, Kommineni Krishna Mohan’s journey is one of perseverance, passion, and commitment. A former international athlete and an esteemed athletic coach at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Krishna Mohan continues to contribute to Indian athletics by mentoring young talents who are now making their mark at the state and national levels. Born and raised in Guntur, Krishna Mohan’s passion for sports was ignited during his school days, inspired by his Physical Education teacher, Sivaji. His dedication to athletics led him to excel in running and hurdle events, eventually making him an international athlete. His exceptional talent earned him a place in the Indian Army as a Junior Commission Officer in 2001, where he seamlessly balanced his military duties with his love for sports.

During his illustrious career, Krishna Mohan clinched more than 40 medals across state, national, and international platforms, bringing immense pride to the country. His accomplishments include four international medals, 18 national medals, and five service medals. Notably, he set a national record in the 110m hurdles in 2008, a testament to his dedication and skill.

Some of his remarkable achievements include a gold medal at the South Asian Athletics Championship held in Kochi in 2008 and a bronze medal at the 3rd SAF Games in Pakistan in 2004. In 2005, he secured a bronze medal at the Asian Grand Prix Athletic Championship in Singapore, followed by a silver medal at the 49th Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship in Chennai in 2009. His triumphant career in the Inter-Services Athletic Championships also saw him winning a gold medal in 2005 in Hyderabad.

After retiring from the Army in 2018, Krishna Mohan transitioned into coaching, taking up the role of an athletics coach at ANU, where he has been instrumental in shaping the careers of budding athletes. His trainees, including L. Madhu Lavanya, who won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 37th National Games, and S.K. Roshan, who bagged a bronze medal at the Under-19 School Games Nationals, are a testament to his effective training methods. Recognising his invaluable contributions, the Army has taken steps to establish the ‘Krishna Mohan Sand Track’ at Golconda Artillery Centre in Hyderabad. This facility, set to be inaugurated by the Director General of Artillery on February 21, will benefit the Army’s sports units, providing athletes with the necessary infrastructure to hone their skills. Despite his achievements, Krishna Mohan remains dedicated to advocating for better facilities for athletes. He emphasises the need for more sports hostels and mini stadiums, highlighting that proper infrastructure and a nutritious diet are essential for an athlete’s success. He also supports the implementation of job opportunities under the sports quota, ensuring a secure future for sportspersons. With an unwavering commitment to Indian athletics, Krishna Mohan stands as a beacon of inspiration, proving that true service to the nation extends beyond the battlefield—into the lives of aspiring athletes, shaping them into future champions.