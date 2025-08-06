Solve journos’ issues, demands APUWJ

Kurnool: The leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) on Tuesday demanded that the problems faced by journalists in the State be resolved immediately.

They held a dharna in front of the Kurnool Collectorate as part of the Demands Day as called by the APUWJ Rashtra Samithi.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the government should not extend the old accreditation cards instead give new cards.

They demand that representation of journalist unions should be present in the state and district level accreditation committees and added that the health scheme should be made more beneficial for working journalists.

The accident insurance scheme should be implemented immediately, as well as 50 per cent fee subsidy for children of journalists in private and Corporate Schools, they said.

They demanded houses should be provided to the journalists as promised by the coalition government in their manifesto

They noted that the State government should begin pension scheme to the retired scribes like Tamil Nadu and Bihar

They urged for railway passes for the journos.

Later, a petition was submitted to DRO Ventanarayanamma.

The programme was attended by APUWJ District Honorary Subbaiah, Honorary Advisor Krishna Reddy, State Vice President Kondappa, District President Nagaraju, District General Secretary Srinivasulu Goud, leaders Anji, Dastagiri, Shiva, Avinash, Malli, Hussain, and Chiranjeevi others.