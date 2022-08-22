Solve petitions in time-bound manner, Collector Dilli Rao tells officials

Vijayawada (NTR District): District Collector S Dilli Rao ordered the officials concerned to solve the public grievances in a time-bound manner while conducting Spandana programme at Pingali Venkayya meeting hall here on Monday.

He said that several many people have been coming here seeking solution to their problems and it is the officials' duty to resolve those issues. When the grievance is settled then the government's aim is achieved, the Collector said.

Dilli Rao said that during Spandana, they received a total 134 petitions, of which 53 applications belong to revenue department, 20 Municipal department and others were with health, Panchayat Raj and Housing. Joint Collector Nupur Ajay Kumar, RDO K Mohana Rao, DPO Sunitha and others participated in the programme.