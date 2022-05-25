Somireddy accuses YSRCP govt of creating hurdles to Mahandu meet

Nellore: Telugu Desam Party politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised the state government for threatening APSRTC authorities not to allot buses for the people attending 'Mahanadu' scheduled for May 27 to 28 at Ongole.

Addressing the party workers of Nellore rural constituency during the 'Mini Mahanadu' here on Tuesday, he said RTC officials initially collected money to allot buses but expressed their inability to provide them later. He said the TDP government had never created hurdles to Jagan Mohan Reddy when his party organised several programmes and used buses of RTC.

However, the ruling party is causing troubles right from providing the venue for Mahanadu. District collector said they will give sports stadium in Ongole for the event but refused the next day, Chandramohan Reddy alleged. He said they would conduct Mahanadu event successfully irrespective of the obstructions created by the government.

TDP leaders Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, SK Abdul Aziz, T Anuradha and Dr Z Siva Prasad and others were present on the occasion.