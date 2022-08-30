Somireddy alleges neglect of agriculture

Nellore: TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a white paper on the funds allocated to agriculture sector and spent during the last three years.

In a statement on Monday, he pointed out that the state is in third place in suicides of farmers, although not in development, when compared to other states. He alleged that agriculture sector was being neglected after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister and at least three farmers are committing suicides every day on an average and their families were hitting the streets.

Stating that curse of such farmers will haunt the CM, Chandramohan Reddy slammed the government for ignoring mechanisation and micro irrigation while the Central government is implementing the two schemes all over the country.

"AP would not have been in this dire situation if half of the schemes had been implemented properly. Learn from your friend (Telangana Chief Minister) K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana who introduced them in their state," he said.

The former agriculture minister alleged that farmers were not getting minimum support price which was also confirmed by Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. He said the irresponsible borrowing by the state government has led to loan burden of Rs 75,000 on each farmers. The former agriculture minister accused the government of not spending the funds earmarked for the agriculture sector.