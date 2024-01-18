Live
Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Kotamreddy pays tribute to senior NTR on death anniversary
Former ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy paid tribute to the statue of Nandamuri Tarakaramarao on his 28th death anniversary.
They expressed their gratitude for being a part of the Telugu Desam Party founded by Tarakaramarao and acknowledged his contributions towards empowering both women and men. Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy also praised Tarakaramarao's services as Chief Minister for the common and middle-class people of Andhra Pradesh.
The group of attendees included former corporator Mekala Rammurthy, Mekala Anil, Mekala Harikrishna, and many others. They expressed hope for an alliance between the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party in the upcoming elections, with Chandrababu Naidu becoming the Chief Minister for the betterment of the state.