Somishetty takes charge as KUDA chairman

Kurnool: Somishetty Venkateswarlu assumed charge as the Chairman of Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for the second time, on Thursday at...

Kurnool: Somishetty Venkateswarlu assumed charge as the Chairman of Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for the second time, on Thursday at KUDA office. Joint Collector B Navya, TDP leaders and others were present.

Somishetty Venkateswarlu thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for giving him KUDA chairman post for the second time. Stating that some people are making illegal layouts in government lands, he warned that such persons will not be spared. He promised to develop KUDA and increase revenue to the government with the suggestions of district Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Former Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, TDP district president Palakurthi Thikka Reddy and others were present.

