Live
- Call to inculcate habit of reading books
- 63% parents give milk to their kids to maintain intake of calcium
- Maoist Leader Manjula Surrenders in Warangal, Receives ₹20 Lakh Reward
- Kartika Purnima celebrations fervour marks Telugu States, devotees flock to shiva shrines
- YSRCP alleges meagre fund allocations for Super Six schemes
- Telangana CM Reviews Plans for First Anniversary of State Government
- Vijayawada: Kindness Day celebrated
- Rajamahendravaram: Students advised to set clear goals
- Digital locker facility now available at Namma Metro stations
- Swarna Vaijayanthi Mala presented to Tirumala god
Just In
Somishetty takes charge as KUDA chairman
Highlights
Kurnool: Somishetty Venkateswarlu assumed charge as the Chairman of Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for the second time, on Thursday at...
Kurnool: Somishetty Venkateswarlu assumed charge as the Chairman of Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for the second time, on Thursday at KUDA office. Joint Collector B Navya, TDP leaders and others were present.
Somishetty Venkateswarlu thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for giving him KUDA chairman post for the second time. Stating that some people are making illegal layouts in government lands, he warned that such persons will not be spared. He promised to develop KUDA and increase revenue to the government with the suggestions of district Ministers, MPs and MLAs.
Former Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, TDP district president Palakurthi Thikka Reddy and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS