Somu Veeraju inspects PM Modi meeting venue

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday inspected the areas to be visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Narendra Modi will participate in the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

BJP president Somu Veerraju along with the local officials and BJP leaders discussed the ongoing arrangements at the places where the Prime Minister will visit.