  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Somu Veeraju inspects PM Modi meeting venue

BJP State president Somu Veerraju inspecting the meeting area with the officials and party leaders in Bhimavaram on Thursday
x

BJP State president Somu Veerraju inspecting the meeting area with the officials and party leaders in Bhimavaram on Thursday

Highlights

Somu Veerraju on Thursday inspected the areas to be visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district.

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday inspected the areas to be visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Narendra Modi will participate in the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

BJP president Somu Veerraju along with the local officials and BJP leaders discussed the ongoing arrangements at the places where the Prime Minister will visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X