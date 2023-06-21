Somu Veerraju advises Chandrababu to fight YSRCP democratically

Ongole: The BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju advised the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu to stop being like a cry-baby over law and order failure in the state, and try to fight the ruling YSR Congress Party democratically. Somu Veerraju participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations at QIS College of Engineering and Technology in Ongole on Wednesday morning and spoke to the press.



Responding to the press, the BJP AP president said that when Chandrababu Naidu is the chief minister, he ordered the CBI to not enter the state and the state agencies to not cooperate with it. But now, Somu said, Chandrababu Naidu is trying to target BJP by demanding action on the YSRCP government. He said that though the Mamata Banerjee government in Kolkata killed about 500 BJP workers, they are fighting it in the elections to uproot the party from the ground, just like they are fighting against the Communist party in Kerala. He said that it is not right to demand BJP for an answer for everything that is happening in the state, and advised the TDP chief to take on YSRCP in the elections.

Veerraju observed that it is not in his power to respond to the alliance with any party in the state. He said that Chandrababu Naidu met the BJP high command and it will respond over the alliance when it is time. He said that though some target BJP and call the BJP the party that doesn’t get votes more than the NOTA, they are after it before elections seeking an alliance. Responding to the protest by a section of the public demanding BJP for Special Category Status, Railway Zone etc in Chirala on Tuesday night, Somu advised the press and public to question Chandrababu instead of the BJP. He said that it is the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who denied SCS for Special Package. He said bringing the railway zone to Visakhapatnam is a simple task for the stature of Chandrababu Naidu, who influenced national politics and changed the prime ministers.

Speaking at the Yoga Day celebrations, BJP AP president Somu Veerraju advised the youth to post wishes and greetings celebrating International Yoga Day, on their social media handles. He said that though many took Yoga to the four corners of the world before Narendra Modi, he is the man who brought wider acceptance to it as a practice that helps improve physical and mental health, in all communities.