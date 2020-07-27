Somu Veerraju is new president for AP BJP

Amaravati: In a swift move, the BJP has appointed Somu Veerraju, MLC as Andhra Pradesh president, on Monday. The party National General Secretary Arun Singh issued the orders as directed by the Party National president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The BJP Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao wished the new president Somu Veerraju by tweeting the appointment order. This development raised many doubts among the BJP leaders and cadre in the State. There are many political developments within the party and in the state. The BJP leaders, in fact, are broadly divided into three groups.

They including a group have been supporting Veerraju, in which Narasimha Rao is also a key player. The other group broadly consists of the people migrated from TDP to BJP after the 2019 General Elections. The third group is with Kanna. Though Kanna did not involve indirectly encouraging the group politics, the BJP leaders divided themselves. In fact, the sources in the party informed that the BJP leaders were asked to limit their activities on the proposed three capitals issue.

Kanna has been strongly opposing the three capitals, whereas some of the other leaders were supporting it for various reasons. Amidst the three capitals bills were sent to the Governor's assent by the YSRCP led government, this development in the State gained much more political interest.



