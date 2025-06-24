Live
SOS children’s village activities get appreciation
IIT Tirupati Registrar Dr KP Krishna Kumar took part as chief guest and appreciated the impactful work being carried out by SOS Children’s Villages in Tirupati and across India, particularly in the areas of alternative care, education, and family strengthening. He emphasised the importance of community-based childcare models and encouraged continued collaboration between academic institutions and social organizations. Chairman of Manavatha Sangam N Bhargava, Rotary club chairman Ravi Kumar and Village Director of SOS Children’s Village Tirupati Paresh Bydakar also participated in the event. It also featured cultural performances by children, storytelling on Dr Hermann Gmeiner’s life and mission, and a tribute to the values of love, security, and respect that guide SOS’s work.