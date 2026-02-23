JNU condemns student clash: Warns of strict action under university rules, BNS

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday released a statement regarding the clash between student groups on campus, stating that the JNU administration condemns such unruly behaviour aimed at the repeated destruction of public property and damage to its inclusive ethos. It added that strict action under the university’s rules and regulations, as well as under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), is being taken to ensure a proper academic environment on campus.

JNU shared a statement on social media platform X, saying, "It has come to the notice of the JNU Administration that several academic buildings inside the campus were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students. The protesting students entered the Central library and reportedly threatened the unwilling students, intimidated them to join the protest. "

"It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on campus on the night of 22nd February, 2026. The JNU Administration has taken very serious cognisance of these disturbing incidents. The JNU Administration condemns such unruly behaviour on campus aimed at repeated destruction of public property and its inclusive ethos. Strict action under the university's rules & regulations and under BNS is being taken to ensure proper academic environment in the campus," the JNU added.

The university further stated that it is committed to safeguarding the academic interests and well-being of all students and protecting public property.

"The administration is committed to safeguarding the academic interests and well-being of all the students and protects the public property of the university. All the stakeholders are requested to desist from indulging in any kind of unwarranted activity and (seeks) cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony on the campus, failing which strict disciplinary action will be taken as per rules," the JNU said.

"It is noted, that presently all classes and other activities are being conducted, and all the concerned are requested to cooperate with the same," the JNU added.

The violence broke out at JNU campus in the wee hours of Monday, when a protest rally turned violent with students on either side of the ideological divide accusing each other of being the aggressor.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for an 'Equality March', demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her alleged "casteist" remarks made in a podcast on February 16.

The JNUSU also objected to her podcast comments regarding UGC regulations, Dalits, and affirmative action. Additionally, they had sought the revocation of a rustication order against four student body office-bearers over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the BJP, members to confront them.

However, the ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP members threw stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

The protest focussed on issues such as the implementation of University Grants Commission guidelines and the revocation of students' rustication orders.

According to Vaibhav Meena, JNUSU Joint Secretary (ABVP), the situation turned into a "night of terror" when a large group of masked individuals moved through the campus.

ABVP Secretary at JNU, Pravin Kumar Piyush, added, "Late at night, a Left-wing organisation called for a march from Sabarmati T-Point to the JNU Vice-Chancellor's residence. After the march, around 400-500 masked individuals entered the school area carrying hockey sticks, rods, batons, knives, and stones. They then forced their way into the school, where common students were studying in the reading rooms, and allegedly pushed them out forcibly."