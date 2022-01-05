South Central Railway announces four more special trains to AP during Sankranti

The South Central Railway has announced that four more special trains will during the Sankranthi festival season due to passenger congestion. The Tirupati-Secunderabad Special (07460) will leave Tirupati at 8.15 pm on January 10 and arrive in Secunderabad at 8:30 a.m. on the following day. While the return train from Secunderabad to Tirupati with number 82720 will depart at 7:20 a.m. on January 11 and arrive at 7:50 a.m. on the following day i.e January 12.



The two special trains are said to run through Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, and Jangaon and reach Secunderabad.

On the other hand, another train with no. 07461 from Tirupati to Kacheguda Special will leave Tirupati at 3.20 pm on January 12 and arrive at Kacheguda on the next day at 3.20 am the next day. The return train from Kacheguda to Tirupati Special (07642) will leave Kachiguda at 3.45 pm on the 13th of this month and reach Tirupati on the next day at 3.45 am on the next day. The train will travel through Renigunta, Cuddapah, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Wanaparthy Road, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, and Shadnagar

These special trains will have AC II-tier, AC III-tier, sleeper class, and second-sitting coaches.