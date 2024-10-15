South coastal Andhra sees normal to heavy rains

Vijayawada: Norm alto heavy rains were reported in South Coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema region on Monday due to impact of low pressure formed over southeast Bay of Bengal to south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Normal life was thrown out of gear in some parts of Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and parts of Chittoor districts on Monday.

Rains were also reported in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Annamayya and other districts due to impact of low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh. The state government is monitoring the rainfall and its impact on the districts. The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rains in some districts till October 17.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted teleconference on Monday with ministers, district collectors and other officials and issued orders to be on high alert in view of the low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal and forecast of heavy rains till October 17.

He said there is a possibility of heavy rains for four days and asked the officials to send SMS alert to the people on weather updates and rains. He further instructed to prevent loss of lives and property and keep an eye on water management. The officials informed the CM that NDRF and SDRF teams kept ready in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Normal life was paralysed in several parts of Nellore district including city due to normal to heavy rains. Muthukuru mandal has registered highest 50 mm rainfall, while Chejerla mandal lowest 9.8 mm against total 26.4mm average rain fall on Monday.

The administration has put alert all 19 mandals especially coastal areas in the wake of warnings issued by Met department over continuation of rains in coming two days. The Nellore district administration has put alert all 19 mandals especially coastal areas in the wake of heavy rains forecast in the coming days.

Tirupati city witnessed heavy downpour for about two hours after which it was confined to light drizzles. The coastal belt across the Tirupati district particularly in Gudur and Sullurpet divisions were experiencing scattered rainfall throughout the day while heavy rains are forecasted in these areas in the next two days.

Officials have been monitoring the situation closely and are ready to plunge into action in case of emergencies. As a precautionary measure, Tirupati and Chittoor Collectors have declared holidays to all educational institutions for the day on Monday.

Normal rainfall and drizzle reported in Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Annamayya and other districts on Monday. A cyclonic circulation lies over westcentral Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhra Pradesh and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height and may trigger moderate to heavy rains in the next few days till October 17 in the state.