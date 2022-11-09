South Coastal Andhra to receive heavy rains next three days amid low pressure

A low pressure area formed today (November 09) over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Its associated surface range extends to 7.6 km above mean sea level. The Meteorological Department has said that the low pressure is likely to strengthen in the next 48 hours.

Amaravati Meteorological Center said that there is a chance that it will move north-westwards and extend over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastal areas between November 09 to 12 resulting in heavy rains in south Coastal Andhra. A low pressure trough now extends from central Bay of Bengal to southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean to surface circulation at 4.5 km above mean sea level.

However, the effect of this trough is likely to be mostly on Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts. This trough will become severe low pressure on Thursday.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has said that the south coast of AP is likely to receive heavy rain along with Nellore and Chittoor districts.