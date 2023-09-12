Southern Travels branch opens in Guntur

Guntur: Southern Travels has opened new branch at Maddula’s Building, opposite Kalyan Jewellers at Lakshmipuram Main Road in Guntur city on Sunday.

Chief guest Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash along with guests of honour Crane Group of Companies, Guntur chairman GVSL Kantha Rao and global president of World Arya Vysya Mahasabha Tanguturi Rama Krishna had inaugurated the branch.

Southern Travels Managing Director Alapati Krishna Mohan said that their company has been enhancing the travel experience of people from Guntur city, and the new branch will cater to all travel and tourism needs of the travel enthusiasts in the region. The organization has been catering to the international travel needs of people from South India.

He informed that they company has won ‘National Tourism Award’ eight times from Central Ministry of Tourism and many more awards from Tourism department of both Telugu States. The group also owns hotels in Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi & Vijayawada with an inventory of over 220 Keys.