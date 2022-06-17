Southwest Monsoon spreads rapidly, AP to receive heavy rains for next three days

Southwest Monsoon, which has already entered the Telugu states, is moving further. It has also spread to eastern parts of West Bengal and other parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and elsewhere, favourable conditions prevail for monsoons. The Amaravati meteorological department said it will extend further into Andhra Pradesh, West Central & Northwestern Bay of Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some other parts of Bihar in the next three days.

The meteorological department said that both the Telugu states would receive rains in the next three days. Light to moderate rain, thundershowers are expected in some parts of the northern coast and Yanam today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow. The weather department has forecasted moderate rains in south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next three days.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon has hit the coast of Kerala. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon, which normally enters Kerala on June 1 is said to have arrived three days earlier.