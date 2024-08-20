SP alerts people on fraudulent methods of cyber criminals

Eluru: District SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore alerted people on various deceiving tactics of cyber criminals to rob them of their hard-earned money.



Along with Special Enforcement Bureau Additional SP N Suryachandra Rao, the SP conducted a public grievance programme at the meeting hall of the District Police Headquarters here on Monday.

Complainants from various parts of the district attended the programme and submitted complaints to the District SP, primarily concerning harassment related to dowry, border disputes and civil matters.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP spoke about how some cyber fraudsters may call and deceive people by saying that money meant for someone else was mistakenly credited to their account, pleading to get it back, and then asking for an OTP.

If the OTP is provided, the money in the bank account can be emptied. He also warned about frauds where people are told they have won a prize from a prestigious company, and they are sent a link to claim it. Opening such links can trap them in cyber fraud. The SP advised that victims of such cyber fraud should report it to the Cyber Cell at the number 1930, where assistance will be provided to the public.

The SP addressed 41 complaints received during the programme and immediately issued instructions to the relevant police officers over phone to resolve the issues promptly according to the law.

The SP arranged meals for the complainants who came from all corners of the district through Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi and personally served food to those who attended the Public Grievance Programme.