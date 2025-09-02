Live
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
- Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
- Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of key GST meet
- US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff
- UP cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 mins after Meta alert
- TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas
SP assures justice to complainants through PGRP
Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, assured that all public grievances will be resolved within the legal framework and justice...
Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, assured that all public grievances will be resolved within the legal framework and justice will be delivered swiftly to the victims.
As part of the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held at the District Police Office Conference Hall on Monday, a total of 45 complaints were received from people across various parts of the district.
These included issues related to family disputes, land conflicts, cyber fraud, job scams, and business-related frauds.
V Ratna personally interacted with the complainants, listened to their concerns, and immediately directed relevant police officers via phone to investigate the matters promptly and take lawful action.
She stated that every complaint will be legally examined, and victims will receive timely justice.
The initiative aims to bring the police system closer to the public and ensure transparency and trust in addressing grievances.
She highlighted the importance of accessible justice and the need for empathetic policing. The event saw participation from key officials including Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, Women’s Police Station DSP Adinarayana, and Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, along with other police staff.
The district police reiterated their commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and urged people to come forward with any issues they face.
This initiative is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to build a responsive and citizen-friendly police force in Sri Sathya Sai District.