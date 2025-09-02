SP assures justice to complainants through PGRP

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, assured that all public grievances will be resolved within the legal framework and justice will be delivered swiftly to the victims.

As part of the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held at the District Police Office Conference Hall on Monday, a total of 45 complaints were received from people across various parts of the district.

These included issues related to family disputes, land conflicts, cyber fraud, job scams, and business-related frauds.

V Ratna personally interacted with the complainants, listened to their concerns, and immediately directed relevant police officers via phone to investigate the matters promptly and take lawful action.

She stated that every complaint will be legally examined, and victims will receive timely justice.

The initiative aims to bring the police system closer to the public and ensure transparency and trust in addressing grievances.

She highlighted the importance of accessible justice and the need for empathetic policing. The event saw participation from key officials including Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, Women’s Police Station DSP Adinarayana, and Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, along with other police staff.

The district police reiterated their commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and urged people to come forward with any issues they face.

This initiative is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to build a responsive and citizen-friendly police force in Sri Sathya Sai District.