SP Avula Ramesh Reddy lauds residents in Tirumala for adhering to lockdown norms

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy visited sprawling Balaji Nagar and other areas in Tirumala on Tuesday and appreciated the local residents for strictly adhering the lockdown restrictions. He also lauded the local people for helping the poor in colony who were hit hard due to closure of shops in Tirumala.



The locals mostly displaced persons of Tirumala are living in Balaji Nagar where the TTD built 1,200 households for the rehabilitation of the displaced locals. The SP interacted with the locals on the implementation of lockdown restrictions. The colony remains as green zone without any Covid-19 cases after the ban of darshan to devotees in the main temple.

SP particularly lauded the youth who formed into a 50 member group motivating the locals to follow lockdown norms and also mobilising resources to provide essentials like rice, provisions, vegetables and milk to the poor in the colony. The volunteer group also acting as coordinators between TTD administration and the locals, facilitating the supply of provisions, vegetables and milk which is arriving from Tirupati.

After the ghat roads were closed by the TTD adhering to the nationwide lockdown, the movement of locals to Tirupati down the hills has been stopped. However TTD is allowing supply of essentials once in two days to Tirumala and opening the gates for any emergency cases.

`SP also visited Japali and other places on the hills.