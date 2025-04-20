SP calls for renewed efforts to take Sanskrit to the masses

Tirupati: Tirupati district SP V Harshavardhan Raju called for a renewed efforts to promote ancient language Sanskrit in a big way to reach the masses.

Speaking at the two-day national conference ‘Spoorthi Sangamaha’ (Inspirational Congregation) conducted by Samskrutha Bharati, which began in Central Sanskrit University here on Saturday.

SP Harshavardan Raju, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy and Samskrutha Bharati president Gopabandu said Sanskrit is the mother of all languages and also a treasure house of knowledge.

They lauded Samskrutha Bharati, which has been striving for the past 44 years for popularising Sanskrit.

Raju said Sanskrit contains Science, Maths, Astronomy and also many Sciences, requiring focussed efforts to alert all these knowledgeable sources for the benefit of mankind not only science, promoting Sanskrit will not only be helpful for science but also preserving our rich culture and heritage, traditions and History. MG Nandan Rao, SL Seetharam Sharma were present.