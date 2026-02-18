SP conducts field-level inspection of traffic

Guntur: Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal conducted a field-level inspection across Guntur city on a two-wheeler on Tuesday evening to assess traffic conditions, traffic congestion points, and diversion routes.

In view of intermittent traffic issues arising in the city due to the ongoing construction works at Sankar Vilas, and based on information received regarding inconvenience faced by commuters, the SP personally inspected the traffic situation on the ground to initiate necessary measures for effective traffic management.

He inspected major junctions and congestion-prone areas. He reviewed traffic diversion points, busy signal areas, and discussed the need for additional traffic personnel and appropriate control measures wherever required.

The SP instructed that any road encroachments identified should be removed immediately in coordination with municipal authorities. He also directed officials to counsel shop owners and commercial establishments to ensure vehicles are not parked on roads in front of their premises and to take stringent action where necessary.

At the RTC Bus Stand, he directed that private buses and autos should not halt indiscriminately and that designated parking spaces must be allotted. Similarly, travel buses should be provided with fixed bus stops to prevent random halts on city roads. He instructed that fines be imposed as per law on violators.