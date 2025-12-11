SP conducts surprise inspection of Gadivemula PS

Nandyal: SP Sunil Sheoran, carried out a surprise inspection at Gadivemula Police Station on Wednesday as part of a review of policing standards in the region. He examined the station premises, lockup rooms, and cleanliness arrangements, directing officials to maintain proper hygiene. The SP also scrutinised key documents including the general diary, duty roster, FIR Index, CCTNS updates, and details of pending cases, instructing staff to keep all records regularly updated and error-free.

During the inspection, SP Sheoran reviewed the status of vehicles seized in various cases and issued directives aimed at preventing road accidents, such as intensifying checks, acting against minor driving, and organising awareness programmes on road safety. He emphasised the need for strong surveillance in faction-prone and problematic villages, ensuring no disturbances or clashes occur. Stressing the importance of visible policing, he instructed officers to visit villages frequently, interact with the public, identify local issues, and educate residents on the significance of CCTV cameras in crime prevention.

The SP also directed police personnel to respond swiftly and courteously to complaints received at public grievance forums, verifying facts thoroughly and resolving issues within legal timelines.

He instructed officials to keep close watch on habitual offenders, suspects, and individuals involved in anti-social activities, taking action as per law. Reviewing the functioning of 112 emergency service tabs, he insisted on their effective use during beat duties to enhance field-level policing. The inspection concluded with several operational guidelines intended to strengthen law and order and improve public confidence in policing across the district.