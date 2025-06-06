  • Menu
SP inspects burgled shops

SP inspects burgled shops
  • Chittoor district SP Manikanta Chandolu along with Chittoor sub-division DSP Sainath inspected Saravana Jewellery shop and Ranga Steels, which were burgled late on Wednesday night.

Chittoor: Chittoor district SP Manikanta Chandolu along with Chittoor sub-division DSP Sainath inspected Saravana Jewellery shop and Ranga Steels, which were burgled late on Wednesday night.

The SP said clues team already collected evidences including fingerprints and dog squad was also pressed into service to gather clues about the burglary.

Police are verifying CCTV footage to identify the burglars. Special teams were also formed to investigate and nab the culprits. The SP said that police also looking into various angles.

