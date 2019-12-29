Trending :
SP Navadeep Sing presents merit certificate to a cop in Eluru

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Navadeep Singh presented the Ati Utkrisht and Utkrisht seva merit certificates to police personnel for their...

Eluru: West Godavari Superintendent of Police Navadeep Singh presented the Ati Utkrisht and Utkrisht seva merit certificates to police personnel for their meritorious services. The presented 14 Ati Utkrisht and 28 Ukrisht awards at the Police district head office on Sunday.

The SP congratulated the winners and asked the latter to do service with dedication and commitment. Trainee IPS officer Krishnakanth, Special Branch DSP Srinivasa Chary, DSP, Station House officers, Sub-inspectors and others attended the event.

