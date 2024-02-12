Live
SP P Jagadeesh conducts workshop for police officers
Police is asked to hold meetings to create awareness about the election rules in the villages under their jurisdiction
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District SP P Jagadeesh called upon the district police officials to take steps to conduct the elections in a free and peaceful environment and to perform election duties in an impartial and non-political manner as per the election rules.
The police officers should hold meetings to create awareness about the election rules in the villages under their jurisdiction, he directed. He asked them to form peace committee with village heads in every village. He directed them to strengthen the district border check-posts and surveillance to stop the smuggling of cash, ganja, and liquor.
He conducted a workshop on ‘Model Code of Conduct and Elections Process- 2024’ in preparation for the elections for the police at the IMA function hall on Sunday.
He said that the role of police officers is very prominent during elections. He said that the main responsibility is to ensure that the citizens exercise their right to vote without any fear. Voter suppression tactics should be prevented. Traffic regulation, safe transportation, and storage of polling material are crucial to avoid untoward incidents during rallies and protests.
He advised the staff to act neutrally and not show favouritism towards any political party or candidate. He said that licensed weapons should be deposited, continuous monitoring and surveillance of history sheeters and absconding criminals should be carried out and extensive vehicle checks should be done. Habitual offenders, those who committed election crimes in the past should be bound over.
First ADJ Court Public Prosecutor GVS Prasada Rao briefed the police on how cases should be registered during the election, how to present them in the court and the rules to be followed by the police officers.
All DSPs, inspectors, SIs, special branch, election cell staff, and IT core staff participated in this programme.