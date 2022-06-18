SP P Parameswar Reddy Security tightened at Tirupati railway station

Tirupati/Nellore/Kadapa : As a precautionary move, security has been beefed up at Tirupati railway station following the protests by youngsters at Secunderabad station demanding repeal of Agnipath recruitment which turned violent on Friday. Along with RPF sleuths, Railway protection special force (RPSF), government railway police (GRP) and local armed police personnel have been deployed at the station.

Keeping in view the importance of Tirupati station which gets pilgrims from across the country, the authorities have taken all preventive steps leaving no stone unturned. The security forces have paraded at the station and were placed at key locations. RPF Inspector Madhusudan told The Hans India that everything is under control and the security has been tightened only to avoid any untoward incidents from taking place. The security personnel will keep track of everything and there is no need to panic. Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy also visited the station and inspected the security arrangements. He directed the police officials to take foolproof steps to protect the properties of all Central government offices. The SP warned the yo