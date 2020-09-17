SP Ravindrababu distributes cheques to kin of Coronavirus warriors in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindrababu distributed corpus fund cheques to the families of the police personnel, who died while discharging their duties in the district at the District police office here on Thursday.

He handed over cheques worth six lakh rupees to the kin of the police. The police department has sanctioned four lakh rupees to the family of S Jainalabdin, one lakh rupees to the family of Md Jaleel Ahmed (ASI) of Kanchikacharla Police Station. One lakh rupees sanctioned to the family of Anku Saheb (constable of Pedana Police Station). One lakh rupees cheque handed over to the family of head constable Haribabu of Bandar Taluka police station. The family members received the cheques and thanked the SP and the police department for issuing the cheques.



SP speaking on the occasion assured that the police department is ready to help the kin of the police personnel dead while discharging the duties. He said they can visit the district police office to get help.