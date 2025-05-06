SP resolves people’s grievances at PGRS

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district SP D Narasimha Kishore conducted the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme at the District Police Office here on Monday. He directly interacted with the people who came from various parts of the district.

During the session, the SP personally received petitions. Issues include civil disputes, family problems, cheating cases, quarrels, and thefts were among them. He engaged with concerned police station officers via Zoom video conferencing and issued directions for appropriate legal action and resolution. As part of the police public outreach initiative ‘Meekosam,’ the SP, along with other senior officers, heard the grievances and assured timely and satisfactory redressal.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Narasimha Kishore said that all complaints would be addressed within a stipulated time frame and efforts would be made to ensure that complainants are fully satisfied with the outcome.

He informed that a total of 35 grievances were registered under PGRS during the session. Additional SP (Administration) NBM Murali Krishna, Additional SP (Law & Order) AV Subba Raju, DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna, Inspectors Srinivasa Rao (SB) and Pavan Kumar Reddy (DCRB), and other officials participated in the programme.