SP reviews anti-drug measures

Nandyal: On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed on June 26 every year, a review meeting was held at Nandyal district police office on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of SP Adhiraj Singh Rana.

The meeting aimed to evaluate current measures and strategise further steps to curb drug abuse and illegal trafficking in the district.

Addressing the participants, the SP stressed the importance of public awareness and inter-departmental coordination to build a drug-free society.

He directed the officials to intensify educational and outreach programmes in schools and colleges, to sensitise youth to the dangers of drug use and promote healthy lifestyles through community involvement.

Rana also reviewed the preparedness of enforcement agencies and suggested a comprehensive action plan to counter drug trafficking.

He urged the departments concerned to identify high-risk zones, enhance surveillance, and ensure strict implementation of relevant laws. The role of rehabilitation and de-addiction programs was also highlighted as a critical component in reducing drug dependency.

District Prohibition and Excise Officer S Ravi Kumar, Assistant Excise Superintendent V Ramudu, DM&HO Dr Venkataramana, Director of Women and Child Welfare Leelavathi, Excise Inspectors Krishnamurthy and Lakshman Das and others participated in the meeting.