Hina Khan struggles to breathe as Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates

Mumbai:Television actor Hina Khan has raised concerns over Mumbai’s worsening air quality after revealing that she is struggling to breathe and suffering from constant coughing due to severe pollution levels in the city.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star shared a screenshot of Mumbai’s Air Quality Index, which showed an AQI reading of 209, categorised as severe. Expressing distress over the situation, Hina wrote, “What is happening? Can’t ever breathe… Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well,” highlighting the impact of polluted air on her daily life.

The actor also said that the poor air quality has forced her to cut down on outdoor activities, which are essential for maintaining good health. Her concerns carry added weight as she is currently battling breast cancer, making her more vulnerable to environmental health risks.

Hina’s candid post has drawn attention to the growing pollution problem in Mumbai, with many residents echoing similar complaints about breathing difficulties, throat irritation and reduced outdoor movement.













Meanwhile, the actor recently spoke about her cancer journey during an appearance on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, ‘All About Her’, where she shared insights into coping with chemotherapy. Hina revealed that she undergoes treatment every three weeks, experiencing intense pain during the first week but making the most of the following two weeks.

Reflecting on her experience, she said that while illness can be devastating, it also brings moments of normalcy, love and support. Her remarks underlined a message of resilience even as she continues to face health challenges amid the city’s worsening air conditions.