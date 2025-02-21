SP Satish Kumar reviews security at strong rooms

Guntur: District Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar visited AC College on Thursday and examined the strong rooms and directed the officials to take steps to check untoward incidents at the strong rooms.

He directed the officials to make elaborate security arrangements to keep ballot boxes for Guntur-Krishna districts Graduates MLC constituency elections at strong rooms set up at AC College here.

He discussed police personnel to be appointed at the four strong rooms and routes to the strong rooms, security personnel to be appointed for shifting the ballot papers to the polling stations and shifting the ballot boxes to the strong rooms after polling. He gave suggestions to the officials.

Additional SPs Ramana Murthy, J Hanumanth, AR DSP Yedukondala Reddy, Guntur East tahsildar Ganesh and West tahsildar Venkateswarulu were present.