Congress Leaders Protest Against VB RAM G in Madnoor

A high-profile meeting was held at the Madnoor mandal centre in Jukkal constituency to defend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), attracting significant political attention. The event was chaired by Jukkal MLA Thota Lakshmikanth Rao and Kamareddy District Congress Committee (DCC) President Yele Mallikarjun, with AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant attending as the chief guest. This marked the first visit of an AICC Secretary to Madnoor in Telangana and Kamareddy district, becoming a talking point in local political circles.

During the meeting, Sachin Sawant strongly criticised the newly introduced “Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB RAM G)”, describing it as a direct attack on rural communities and a threat to MGNREGA. He alleged that the law aims to gradually reduce MGNREGA funding and deprive rural citizens of their right to employment.

He warned that implementation of VB RAM G would undermine Gram Panchayats’ powers, centralising authority with the central government, and posed a serious threat to rural democracy.

In a notable display of solidarity, Congress leaders did not confine themselves to speeches. Sachin Sawant, MLA Thota Lakshmikanth Rao, and DCC President Yele Mallikarjun worked alongside NREGA workers, gaining first-hand insight into their challenges. This act of direct engagement was widely appreciated by the labourers and local residents, reinforcing the Congress party’s image as a party of action rather than words.

The AICC Secretary was warmly welcomed and honoured with a shawl by the local leaders, including youth leader Sai Patel. Congress officials described the Madnoor meeting as a historic milestone in Telangana’s rural politics, underscoring the party’s commitment to defending the rights of MGNREGA workers against the VB RAM G law.