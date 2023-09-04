Live
Just In
SP shares tips to combat cyberstalking
Ongole: People should be alert while sharing their personal information online including social networking platforms and social media websites, as the data can be used for cyberstalking, advised Prakasam district SP Malika Garg.
Explaining in a press note on Sunday, the SP said that harassing a person or a group of persons by sending obscene content, threatening, blackmailing, identity theft, demand for sex and allegations using social networking apps like WhatsApp or social media websites is called cyberstalking. She said that cyber stalkers can be unknown or well-known persons, who gather personal information about people by accessing their social media profiles and tracking personal locations using software. She said that the public should be wary of cyber stalking as the abusers cause emotional and psychological disturbance to the victims.
SP Malika Garg shared some tips with the public to protect themselves from cyberstalking. She advised them to limit access to their profiles on social media to their family members and friends, not to accept friend requests from unknown, or verify the authenticity of the person before accepting them, to never share any personal photo or information with online friends, to never share any personal photo, information or video publicly on any social media platform, to not share live location, to block those anonymous persons who make vague comments on photos and videos, report or block the friends who behave wrong, and complain to police if they try to interfere in physical life.
The SP asked them to come forward to complain to police if they suspect any cyberstalking activities happening, by going to the nearby police station, calling Cyber Help Line number 1930, or by visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.