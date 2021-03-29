SP Vishal Gunni flags off Disha patrolling vehicles in Guntur

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni flagged off 60 Disha patrolling vehicles and Disha Crime Scene Management vehicles at a programme held at DPO here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that the Police Department is giving top priority to women's security. For the safety of women in Guntur, he said women's desks were set up in the police stations in addition to Disha Police stations were set up. He said that Disha App is being downloaded by the lakhs of women.

He reminded that police stations were renovated under Nadu-Nedu programme in Guntur rural police station limits and a woman constable was posted their. "If any complaint is referred to women's desk, concerned woman constables will come to the spot and interact with the woman and inquire about their problem," he said. He said, the woman constable will try to solve their problem.

He further added that they will take steps to check eve-teasing of the girls going to schools and colleges, at the women's hostels, near the schools and colleges. He said they will take steps for vigilance on suspects also. He said, the cops will intensify patrolling during college and school time and added that following instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, they have taken all the steps to provide security to women in the Guntur rural police limits. He said Disha patrolling vehicles will tour in the fields very soon.

He said, as soon as information relating to sexual harassment of woman is received, the patrolling vehicle along with videographer, clues team, woman cop will reach the spot and extend necessary assistance and collect details relating to the crime. He said they will give first aid to the victim and the woman cop will create confidence to the victim. Sexual assault evidence collection kit, first aid kit,video camera and laptop will be available in the vehicle. Guntur rural additional SPs NVS Murthy and SVD Prasad were present.