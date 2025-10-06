SP visits APP exam centre

Guntur: SP Vakul Jindal supervised the security and bandobast arrangements made by the police officials at the exam centre for Assistant Public Prosecutor examination at Vignan Nirula College here on Sunday.

He observed the procedures being implemented by the police staff in line with his instructions ensuring that candidates are allowed into the examination hall only after thorough checking. He inspected the seating arrangements for candidates, the conduct of the examination, and interacted with the invigilators.

He met the college principal Dr Radhika and other management representatives to understand the examination procedures and suggested close coordination with the police to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.

He was accompanied by additional SP (Admin) GV Ramanamurthy, South DSP Bhanodaya, Nallapadu CI Vamsidhar.