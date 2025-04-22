SP visits Bommireddy Palle to promote peace

Veldurthl (Kurnool district): In response to the recurring disputes and unrest in Bommireddy Palle village, Veldurthi mandal, district SP Vikrant Patil made a special visit to the area. His objective was to promote peace, uphold law and order, and guide the villagers towards communal harmony and progress.

During his visit, SP Vikrant Patil engaged in an interactive session with villagers, seeking to understand the current situation and ongoing challenges within the village. He earnestly encouraged the community to live together peacefully, avoid conflicts, and prioritise development of their village and their children’s education.

He underscored the importance of resolving grievances through legal channels and advised villagers against taking the law into their own hands. “If anyone commits a wrongdoing, we will take strict action as per the law,” he warned.

Addressing the assembled villagers, the SP cautioned against holding onto grudges and seeking revenge, highlighting the potential long-term detrimental effects on individuals’ lives. “Revenge and enmity can destroy lives and trap people in legal troubles, casting a shadow over their future,” he warned. He appealed to the villagers to reach out to the police or his office with any concerns they might have.

During his time in the village, the SP also connected with children, emphasising the significance of education. He urged parents to ensure their children are serious about their studies for a brighter future.

Additionally, he acknowledged the local drinking water issues, demonstrating a strong interest in addressing the fundamental developmental needs of the village.